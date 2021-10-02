Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.13

Shares of Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ:ANY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.13 and traded as high as $6.07. Sphere 3D shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 9,550,960 shares changing hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $216.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.28.

Get Sphere 3D alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANY. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Draper Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sphere 3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Sphere 3D in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. 9.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of compute, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries.

See Also: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere 3D Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere 3D and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.