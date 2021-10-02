Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $933.69 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to announce $933.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Spirit Airlines’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $955.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $909.59 million. Spirit Airlines posted sales of $401.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Spirit Airlines will report full-year sales of $3.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $3.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Spirit Airlines.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.67 million.

SAVE has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.19.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Spirit Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAVE traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.95. 5,548,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,255,924. Spirit Airlines has a 1-year low of $15.45 and a 1-year high of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.46 and a 200 day moving average of $31.21.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

