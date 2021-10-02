Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $43.00.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on SAVE. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Spirit Airlines from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, raised shares of Spirit Airlines from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.19.

Get Spirit Airlines alerts:

Spirit Airlines stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Spirit Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.45 and a twelve month high of $40.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.53. Spirit Airlines had a negative net margin of 29.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The firm had revenue of $859.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.67 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Airlines will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAVE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Airlines by 41.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Spirit Airlines by 11.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 134.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,735,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,456,000 after purchasing an additional 387,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Spirit Airlines by 14.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after acquiring an additional 40,378 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines Company Profile

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline that offers travel to price-conscious customers. Its customers start with an unbundled base fares that remove components included in the price of an airline ticket. The company was founded by Ned Homfeld in 1964 and is headquartered in Miramar, FL.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.