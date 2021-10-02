Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) Receives $52.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $52.46.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $48.63 target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

SRC traded up $1.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $47.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,597,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,464. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.09 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. Spirit Realty Capital has a one year low of $29.40 and a one year high of $52.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74. The business had revenue of $164.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.69 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a net margin of 23.87% and a return on equity of 3.84%. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.44%.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, Director Michelle M. Frymire acquired 2,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $121,686.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $276,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $200,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 248,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,564,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 117,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

