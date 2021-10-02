Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 15.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,649 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPOT. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Spotify Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

SPOT stock opened at $229.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.67 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $229.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.80. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $201.68 and a 52-week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group raised Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Redburn Partners reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.52.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

