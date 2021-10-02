Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Shares Sold by Strategic Global Advisors LLC

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $229.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $229.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $246.80. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $201.68 and a 12 month high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.67 and a beta of 1.51.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 7.95%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several recent research reports. decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $298.52.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

See Also: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.