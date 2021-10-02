Square (NYSE:SQ) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Square (NYSE:SQ) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist boosted their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $296.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $282.78.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $239.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Square has a 52 week low of $151.10 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.91, a PEG ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $260.76 and its 200 day moving average is $242.53.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Square will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.25, for a total transaction of $2,732,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,063,104. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.98, for a total value of $48,596,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 487,894 shares of company stock valued at $123,526,768. 15.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SQ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 308.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Square during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Square by 178.4% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.65% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

