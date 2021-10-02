State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Retail Value Inc. (NYSE:RVI) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Retail Value were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RVI. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 233,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Retail Value by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 9,986 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Retail Value by 82.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Retail Value by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,982,000 after acquiring an additional 602,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Retail Value in the 1st quarter worth $203,000. 66.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Alexander Otto sold 3,743,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $98,277,453.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RVI stock opened at $26.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $554.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.87. Retail Value Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.08 and a twelve month high of $26.46.

Retail Value (NYSE:RVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.30) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $41.91 million for the quarter. Retail Value had a negative net margin of 88.60% and a negative return on equity of 24.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Retail Value Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Retail Value from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Retail Value from $26.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Retail Value

Retail Value, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating of retail shopping centers. It operates through the following segments: Continental U.S., Puerto Rico, and Other. The company was founded in December 2017 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

