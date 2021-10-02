State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Position in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 58.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,626 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter worth $47,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares by 72.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares in the second quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Bar Harbor Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on Bar Harbor Bankshares in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd.

Bar Harbor Bankshares stock opened at $28.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 0.96. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a 52 week low of $20.19 and a 52 week high of $32.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 22.06%. Research analysts predict that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.92%.

Bar Harbor Bankshares Profile

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

See Also: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bar Harbor Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.