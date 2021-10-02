State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $315,000 Stake in Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,285 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ebix were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ebix by 72,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Ebix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Ebix by 2,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ebix by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ebix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Institutional investors own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBIX opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Ebix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.83 and a twelve month high of $64.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.26. The firm has a market cap of $866.40 million, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 2.72.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. Ebix had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $246.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 121.3% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Ebix Profile

Ebix, Inc engages in the provision of software and e-commerce services to the insurance, finance, and healthcare industries. It operates through the following product and service channels: EbixCash Exchanges, Insurance Exchanges, and Risk Compliance Solutions. The EbixCash Exchanges channel offers money transfer, payment, and ticketing and travel services.

