State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Makes New Investment in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 15,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in URGN. Horton Capital Management LLC raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 58.6% in the first quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 619,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,063,000 after acquiring an additional 228,847 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 295.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 291,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after acquiring an additional 218,101 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 9.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,544,000 after acquiring an additional 141,114 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 58.8% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 100,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 37,239 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in UroGen Pharma by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after acquiring an additional 32,200 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UroGen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ URGN opened at $17.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $357.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 1.22. UroGen Pharma Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $28.20.

UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $13.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.00 million. UroGen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 127.56% and a negative net margin of 349.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UroGen Pharma Ltd. will post -4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UroGen Pharma Profile

UroGen Pharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building novel solutions that treat specialty cancers and urologic diseases. It has developed RTGel reverse-thermal hydrogel, a proprietary sustained release, hydrogel-based platform technology that has the potential to improve therapeutic profiles of existing drugs.

