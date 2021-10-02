State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases Shares of 6,593 Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STOK. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,878.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after acquiring an additional 205,971 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $5,854,000. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,644,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,543,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $3,087,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after acquiring an additional 69,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STOK opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $964.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.27. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $71.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.16 and its 200 day moving average is $32.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts predict that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

In other news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total value of $1,413,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,566 shares of company stock worth $1,726,446 in the last 90 days. 51.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

