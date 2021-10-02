State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 25,894 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) by 77.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,358 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,894 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.05% of Clearfield worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Clearfield during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Clearfield by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patrick Goepel sold 6,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.08, for a total value of $275,123.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Clearfield in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Clearfield from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLFD opened at $45.08 on Friday. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $46.92. The stock has a market cap of $619.53 million, a PE ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.15.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.15. Clearfield had a return on equity of 17.96% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company had revenue of $38.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Clearfield, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

