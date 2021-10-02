State of Wisconsin Investment Board Cuts Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 901,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.12% of Corteva worth $39,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Corteva by 5.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 19,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Corteva by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,383,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,741,000 after purchasing an additional 159,816 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in Corteva by 1.4% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 83,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in Corteva during the second quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Corteva by 565.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 992,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,032,000 after purchasing an additional 843,520 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTVA stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.42 and its 200 day moving average is $44.91. The stock has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.29 and a 1-year high of $49.98.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.15. Corteva had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 5.49%. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Corteva from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Corteva in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of agricultural products. The firm operates through the following segments: Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. The Crop Protection segment serves the global agricultural input industry with products that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and disease and that improve overall crop health both above and below ground via nitrogen management and seed-applied technologies.

