State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $34.63 Million Stock Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board cut its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 983,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450,102 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.17% of FOX worth $34,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FOX. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in FOX by 16.1% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 72,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 10,094 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in FOX by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,044,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,764,000 after buying an additional 78,150 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in FOX by 15.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its position in FOX by 437.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its position in FOX by 40.3% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 715,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,176,000 after buying an additional 205,476 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FOX shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

In other FOX news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,881.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lachlan K. Murdoch acquired 157,112 shares of FOX stock in a transaction on Sunday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,813,144.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 141,646 shares of company stock valued at $5,246,658. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $37.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.41 and a 200-day moving average of $35.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $42.14.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

