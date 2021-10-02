State of Wisconsin Investment Board Has $44.99 Million Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 279,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 116,210 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $44,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 14.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 36.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,296 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZBH. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.78.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $149.47 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.05 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.10. The company has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

