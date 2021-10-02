State of Wisconsin Investment Board Lowers Stock Position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board reduced its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 475,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,315 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.07% of Pinterest worth $37,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Capital LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 3.0% in the second quarter. Strategy Capital LLC now owns 1,512,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,440,000 after purchasing an additional 44,063 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Pinterest by 33.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,468,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,836,000 after purchasing an additional 878,442 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Pinterest by 31.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 30,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Pinterest by 95.3% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Pinterest to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Pinterest from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

In other news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $153,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,830,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 839,781 shares of company stock worth $53,048,129. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PINS opened at $52.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.57 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.04. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.32 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.93 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 12.09%. Analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

