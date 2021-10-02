State of Wisconsin Investment Board Sells 3,412 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

State of Wisconsin Investment Board trimmed its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 474,518 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $38,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,799 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 758 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 16,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

LITE opened at $85.37 on Friday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.67 and a 12-month high of $112.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.34. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LITE shares. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Lumentum from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Lumentum from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lumentum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 5,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.05, for a total transaction of $481,297.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total value of $271,633.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,146 shares of company stock worth $2,144,141 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

