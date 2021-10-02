Stephens Inc. AR Acquires 507 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,351 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Motco increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 97.8% in the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

EA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.85.

In related news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.41, for a total value of $475,404.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,802.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $1,276,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,545 shares of company stock worth $6,759,218 over the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $143.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.30. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.15 and a twelve month high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $40.86 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

