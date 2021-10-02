Stephens Inc. AR Boosts Stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 2.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,353 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in V.F. were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its stake in V.F. by 91.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in V.F. by 110.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of V.F. by 66.9% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $68.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.82. V.F. Co. has a 52 week low of $65.34 and a 52 week high of $90.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. V.F.’s payout ratio is 149.62%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on VFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of V.F. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.36.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

