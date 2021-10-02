Stephens Inc. AR Decreases Stock Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 5.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 823,957 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $187,606,000 after purchasing an additional 42,410 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,749 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign by 143.7% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,626 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in VeriSign by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $9,068,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.15, for a total value of $140,468.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,486 shares in the company, valued at $12,714,616.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.56, for a total transaction of $134,136.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,052 shares of company stock valued at $4,412,445. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

VRSN stock opened at $206.68 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.60 and a fifty-two week high of $234.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.79.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 48.49%. The firm had revenue of $329.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

