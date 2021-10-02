Stephens Inc. AR Has $2.80 Million Position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Stephens Inc. AR lessened its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 15.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,192 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 320.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares US Technology ETF by 256.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at $94,000.

Shares of IYW stock opened at $102.56 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $109.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.74.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

