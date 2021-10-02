Stephens Inc. AR Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 173,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,494,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.06% of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,628,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 532,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,176,000 after buying an additional 379,924 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,809,762 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,358,000 after buying an additional 445,388 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 46.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 226,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 72,109 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 477.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 340,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,865,000 after purchasing an additional 281,408 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average of $19.36. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $21.38.

