Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) Receives $70.13 Average PT from Brokerages

Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.13.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SF. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

NYSE:SF traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.84. The stock had a trading volume of 622,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 665,819. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.52. Stifel Financial has a 12-month low of $33.47 and a 12-month high of $72.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Stifel Financial by 4.9% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 6.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 89,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Stifel Financial by 25.8% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 106,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,809,000 after buying an additional 21,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

