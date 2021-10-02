Stifel Nicolaus Upgrades Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) to Buy

Pure Gold Mining (OTCMKTS:LRTNF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Desjardins raised Pure Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.80.

Shares of LRTNF stock opened at $0.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. Pure Gold Mining has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.42.

Pure Gold Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold mineral deposits in Canada. Its projects include Madsen Red Lake Gold Project. The company was founded on November 14, 2005 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

