Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Bicycle Therapeutics Call Options (NASDAQ:BCYC)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders bought 2,103 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,868% compared to the typical daily volume of 53 call options.

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $44.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.79 and a beta of -0.34. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $17.68 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.36, a current ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.43% and a negative net margin of 546.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,497.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.02, for a total value of $65,124.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,893,085.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 136,447 shares of company stock worth $4,536,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCYC. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 236.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 38,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 27,029 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,628,000. 48.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCYC shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley started coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

