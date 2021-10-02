Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Upgraded by UBS Group to Neutral

UBS Group upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have $15.30 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SEOAY. Danske lowered shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 13th. Citigroup raised shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an outperform rating to a hold rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.86.

Get Stora Enso Oyj alerts:

Shares of SEOAY stock opened at $16.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.99. Stora Enso Oyj has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $20.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. Analysts forecast that Stora Enso Oyj will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.