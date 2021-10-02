StormX Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $63.69 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, StormX has traded up 18.6% against the dollar. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0308 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. StormX has a market capitalization of $307.77 million and approximately $63.69 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

StormX Coin Profile

StormX (STMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . StormX’s official website is stormtoken.com . The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

Buying and Selling StormX

