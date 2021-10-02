Strategic Blueprint LLC Buys Shares of 548 Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:KLDW opened at $46.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.20 and a 200-day moving average of $46.49. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $49.66.

