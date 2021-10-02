Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW)

Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF (NYSEARCA:KLDW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

KLDW stock opened at $46.87 on Friday. Knowledge Leaders Developed World ETF has a 52-week low of $36.56 and a 52-week high of $49.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.49.

