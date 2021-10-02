Strategic Blueprint LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 34.5% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 202,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,329,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $242,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,214,626 shares in the company, valued at $48,854,649.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $14,662,921.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,160,027 shares of company stock valued at $171,562,323 in the last ninety days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $47.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.75.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%. The firm had revenue of $375.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.60 million.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

