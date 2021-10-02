Strategic Equity Capital Plc (LON:SEC) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.60 Per Share

Strategic Equity Capital Plc (LON:SEC) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Strategic Equity Capital’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of SEC stock opened at GBX 300.50 ($3.93) on Friday. Strategic Equity Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 171 ($2.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 324.65 ($4.24). The company has a market capitalization of £190.21 million and a P/E ratio of -100.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 300.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 295.81.

About Strategic Equity Capital

Strategic Equity Capital PLC is a closed-end investment company. The Company is engaged in conducting business as an investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve absolute terms (growth in the value of investments) rather than relative returns (attempting to outperform selected indices) over a medium-term period, principally through capital growth.

