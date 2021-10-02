Strategic Equity Capital Plc (LON:SEC) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 1.60 Per Share

Strategic Equity Capital Plc (LON:SEC) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Strategic Equity Capital’s previous dividend of $1.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of SEC stock opened at GBX 300.50 ($3.93) on Friday. Strategic Equity Capital has a 12 month low of GBX 171 ($2.23) and a 12 month high of GBX 324.65 ($4.24). The company has a market capitalization of £190.21 million and a P/E ratio of -100.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 300.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 295.81.
About Strategic Equity Capital
