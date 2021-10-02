Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,649 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 124.5% in the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 190.5% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 70.6% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 290 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna cut shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $129.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.92. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.87 and a 52-week high of $146.00.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total value of $862,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,000 shares of company stock worth $6,928,710 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

