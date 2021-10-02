Strategic Global Advisors LLC Has $2.85 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lessened its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,926 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 56,475 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,488,000 after buying an additional 29,396 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 7,001 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.77% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $128.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.92. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $115.43 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $145.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The business had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.44%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.77.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Recommended Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.