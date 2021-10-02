Strategic Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 17.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 62,900 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 9,401 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.41. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $95.97. The company has a market cap of $83.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $1.85 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. This is an increase from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.66%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. CLSA lowered Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Erste Group downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.40 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.60.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

