Strategic Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Strategic Global Advisors LLC cut its stake in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 270,759 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son comprises about 1.7% of Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Strategic Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $9,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTB. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at $46,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 780.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NTB opened at $36.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.95. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a 52-week low of $22.39 and a 52-week high of $41.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.34 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.02). The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $123.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. Equities analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.89%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guernsey, The Bahamas, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. The Bermuda and the Cayman Islands segment offers a range of retail and corporate banking services to individuals, local businesses, captive insurers, reinsurance companies, trust companies, and hedge funds.

