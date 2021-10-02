Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.28 Billion

Analysts expect that Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) will post $4.28 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.41 billion. Stryker reported sales of $3.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year sales of $17.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.22 billion to $17.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $18.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.31 billion to $18.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Stryker.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $291.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.13.

In other Stryker news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total value of $292,432.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at $1,183,566.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total transaction of $39,339,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the second quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the second quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

SYK traded up $4.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $268.22. 1,329,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,160,195. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $269.64 and its 200 day moving average is $259.48. Stryker has a 12 month low of $196.09 and a 12 month high of $281.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stryker (SYK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.