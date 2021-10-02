Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg Sells 216,985 Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 216,985 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total transaction of $13,307,690.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 351,070 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total transaction of $23,023,170.60.

On Friday, September 17th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 485,109 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $32,900,092.38.

On Monday, September 13th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 400,810 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total transaction of $25,844,228.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 225,267 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $14,376,539.94.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 750,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $49,447,500.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 257,033 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $16,884,497.77.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $61.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $69.72. The company has a market capitalization of $24.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 267.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.30.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZI. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 52.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Barclays upgraded ZoomInfo Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

