Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) Short Interest Down 97.3% in September

Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units (NASDAQ:SMIHU) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.3% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ SMIHU remained flat at $$10.05 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,464. Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMIHU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $3,018,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $12,072,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $980,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Summit Healthcare Acquisition Corp. Units during the 2nd quarter worth $486,000.

