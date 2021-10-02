Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) Receives C$72.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$72.00.

A number of research firms have commented on SLF. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. CSFB upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$70.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of SLF opened at C$65.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. Sun Life Financial has a 12-month low of C$51.59 and a 12-month high of C$67.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.20 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.75. The firm has a market capitalization of C$38.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.46.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 6.6999992 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

About Sun Life Financial

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

