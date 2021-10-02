SunContract (SNC) Price Hits $0.0276

SunContract (CURRENCY:SNC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 2nd. SunContract has a market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $224,294.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, SunContract has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. One SunContract coin can currently be bought for $0.0276 or 0.00000058 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00055201 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.59 or 0.00235960 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00115944 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00013088 BTC.

SunContract Coin Profile

SunContract (CRYPTO:SNC) is a coin. It was first traded on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official website is suncontract.org . The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

Buying and Selling SunContract

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SunContract directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SunContract should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SunContract using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

