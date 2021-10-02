Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Holdings Raised by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,151,961 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,466 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.48% of Suncor Energy worth $171,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SU. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 1,156.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of SU stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day moving average of $21.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.69. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $25.73.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 5.04%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.167 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -60.91%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SU. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised Suncor Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.08.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.