Suretly (SUR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.00

Suretly (CURRENCY:SUR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 2nd. Over the last seven days, Suretly has traded up 21.8% against the dollar. Suretly has a total market capitalization of $69,920.37 and $14.00 worth of Suretly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Suretly coin can currently be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000623 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Suretly Coin Profile

Suretly (CRYPTO:SUR) is a coin. It was first traded on August 13th, 2017. Suretly’s total supply is 235,290 coins. Suretly’s official Twitter account is @suretly_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Suretly is www.suretly.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Suretly is a provider of an international crowd vouching platform. The company offers users an investment alternative called crowdvouching, which allows customers to make money vouching for people who need an urgent loan. This system works in a similar fashion with peer-2-peer lending, but customers do not lend money to each other directly. Instead, they vouch for borrowers who apply for a loan through lending partners. Customers can find borrowers that are looking for their loan’s guarantors. The voucher can check the borrower’s profile and choose whether to vouch for the borrower if their default risk and earning amount suit them. “

Buying and Selling Suretly

