Surgical Innovations Group (LON:SUN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.96

Shares of Surgical Innovations Group plc (LON:SUN) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 2.31 ($0.03). Surgical Innovations Group shares last traded at GBX 2.35 ($0.03), with a volume of 260,996 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £21.92 million and a PE ratio of -23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2.67 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2.96.

Surgical Innovations Group Company Profile (LON:SUN)

Surgical Innovations Group plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells devices for use in minimally invasive surgery (SI) and precision engineering markets in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: SI Brand, Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM), and Distribution.

