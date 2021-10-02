sUSD Reaches Market Cap of $198.67 Million (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 2nd. One sUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, sUSD has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. sUSD has a market cap of $198.67 million and $2.06 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00057465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.41 or 0.00119331 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $113.62 or 0.00236162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00012940 BTC.

sUSD Profile

sUSD (CRYPTO:SUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 198,837,216 coins. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io . The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms. “

