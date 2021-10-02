Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 50,481 Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 50,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Meta Materials at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Meta Materials by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Materials alerts:

MMAT opened at 5.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of 4.27 and a 200 day moving average price of 7.51. Meta Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of 0.50 and a 1 year high of 21.76.

Meta Materials (NASDAQ:MMAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported -0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of 0.62 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Michael James Graves sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.08, for a total value of 1,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 369,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately 1,878,040.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Materials

Meta Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and development of functional materials. Its technology platform enables the global brands to deliver products to customers in consumer electronics, 5G communications, health and wellness, aerospace, automotive, and clean energy. The company was founded by George Palikaras and Themos Kallos on August 15, 2011 and is headquartered in Nova Scotia, Canada.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.