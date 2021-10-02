Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Has $361,000 Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,552 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Safety Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,425,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,816 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,847 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 53,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

SAFT opened at $80.09 on Friday. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.67 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.66 and a 200-day moving average of $81.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.30.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 19.01%. The company had revenue of $222.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st.

In other news, insider Ann Marie Mckeown sold 3,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $267,843.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

