Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Invests $372,000 in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,630 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Q2 by 936.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Q2 during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Q2 by 647.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Q2 during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Q2 from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Q2 from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.11.

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $81.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.90 and a fifty-two week high of $148.56. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a PE ratio of -37.50 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.50.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The company had revenue of $123.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Q2’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total transaction of $4,360,291.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

