Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 200 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,676 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in REX American Resources were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in REX American Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $201,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,387 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,847 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in REX American Resources by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stuart A. Rose sold 5,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $501,848.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 579,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,022,696.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:REX opened at $81.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $488.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.66 and its 200-day moving average is $84.97. REX American Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $64.39 and a 1 year high of $116.86.

REX American Resources (NYSE:REX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The energy company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $195.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.00 million. REX American Resources had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 4.60%. Research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

REX American Resources Company Profile

REX American Resources Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the investment in alternative energy and ethanol production entities. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol and By-products and Refined Coal. The Ethanol and By-products segment refers to the equity investments in three ethanol limited liability companies.

