Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Takes Position in Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 20,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PROV. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 97.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 11.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 6.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 369.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 140,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 110,751 shares during the last quarter. 60.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PROV stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The company has a market cap of $126.19 million, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.24. Provident Financial had a net margin of 19.01% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The company had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Provident Financial’s payout ratio is currently 56.00%.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. Its services include checking, savings, investment services, mobile banking, online banking, merchant services, cyber security tips, and loan programs and application. The company was founded in January 1996 and is headquartered in Riverside, CA.

